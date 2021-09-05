RSMSSB Computer Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 250 Sanganak posts, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Rajasthan and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for Sanganak (Computer) posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process will commence on September 8 and last till October 8. The recruitment drive will fill up to 250 vacancies at the organization.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have Bachelors’s degree in Maths, Statistics or Economics and should also possess a Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years.

Vacancy details:

General 79

EWS 22

OBC 46

EBC 11

SC 35

ST 26

TSP Area 30

Saharia 1

RSMSSB recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

3. Log in the required details and upload the documents

4. Pay the application fee and submit the form

5. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application fee:

General category and OBC candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 450. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD will have to pay Rs 250 while BC/EBC (NCL) Rajasthan candidates will have to pay Rs 350.

It is to be noted that the date for the written exam will be announced later on the official website. Candidates are recommended to keep a tab.

Live TV