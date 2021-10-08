हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RSMSSB recruitment

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Registration ends on October 9, apply for 3896 vacancies on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Representational image

New Delhi: The registration process to fill Village Development Officer vacancies in Rajasthan and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will close on October 9. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 3896 vacancies in the organisation. 

Vacancy details:

Out of the 3,896 Village Development Officer posts, 3222 vacancies are for Non-TSP area and 674 are for TSP area. 

Age limit:

Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Application fees:

For General and OBC (creamy layer) categories, the application fee is Rs 450, while OBC (non-creamy layer) and extremely backward caste candidates have to pay Rs 350. Rs 250 is to be paid by SC and ST candidates.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Recruitment Advertisement' link 

3. Click on 'Village Development Officer 2021: Detailed Recruitment Advertisements', then on ‘Apply Online’

4. Log in the required details and upload the documents 

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form

6. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

