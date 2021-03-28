हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SAIL recruitment 2021

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 Medical Officer posts, check eligibility, last date

The application process will begin on April 1, 2021.

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 Medical Officer posts, check eligibility, last date
File photo

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Officer and Medical Specialist. 

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of SAIL on sailcareers.com. 

The application process would begin on April 1, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment is only for posting in various mines of SAIL-Raw Materials Division located in States of Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can read below to check eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details.

Important Dates:

Starting date of application: April 1, 2021

Closing date of application: April 30, 2021

Last date for receipt of applications through Speed Post/ Registered Post: May 7, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Medical Officer: 26 Posts

Medical Specialist: 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the detailed notification given on www.sailcareers.com/media

Selection Process:

Medical Officer [Dental]/ [OHS]/ GDMO: Selection will be through Written Examination/ Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview. Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Written Examination/ CBT at Kolkata.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SAIL recruitment 2021SAIL medical officerSAILSteel Authority of India
Next
Story

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: 716 vacancies notified, 10th pass students can apply on mponline.gov.in

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Video: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra receives threat