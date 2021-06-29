SAIL Recruitment 2021: Rourkela Steel Plant releases vacancies for doctors, salary up to Rs 2 lakh, check details

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Rourkela Steel Plant, which is operated by Steel Authority of India, has invited applications from doctors in various disciplines.

The doctors will be appointed on the posts of Super Specialists, Specialists and GDMO on a contractual basis at the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela.

The tenure of contractual engagement would be for a period of one year which can be further extended for a period of one year. However, the maximum period for engagement under the same contract would not be more than three years.

A total of 16 vacancies have been notified. The last date to apply is July 12, 2021.

SAIL Recruitment 2021 – Post details:

Super Specialist: 01 (Burn & Plastic Surgery)

Specialists: 8 (Medicine–2, Pulmonary Medicine–2, Dermatology–1, Anaesthesia–1, Radiology–1, Nuclear Medicine–1)

GDMO: 7 (MBBS)

Upper Age Limit: 69 years as on June 26, 2021.

SAIL Recruitment 2021 – Salary details:

Super Specialist - Rs. 2,00,000 per month

Specialist - Rs. 1,20,000 per month

MBBS - Rs. 90,000 per month

GDMO - Rs. 70,000 per month

SAIL Recruitment 2021 - How to apply:

Eligible and interested candidates are required to send the scan copy of filled-in Application Form along with required documents to Email ID: recruitment.rsp@sail.in.

Method of selection:

Selection of the candidates will be done through Interview by online mode only. The date and time of the interview will be intimated to the eligible candidates through email or will be published on the SAIL website at sail.co.in.

