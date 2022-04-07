SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist, GDMO posts, check details here

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications to hire for Specialist, General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and other posts. Candidates can check the official website at sailcareers.com to read the notification.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 7 vacancies at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital and Research Centre of Bhilai Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh on a contractual basis. Applicants can appear for walk-in interview on April 9, 2022.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

1. Super Specialist (Cardiology) 1 post

2. Specialists

General Medicine 3 posts

Critical Care Medicine (Intensivist) 1 post

Transfusion Medicine 1 post

3. General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) 1 post

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates is 69 years as on April 9, 2022.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Who can apply

As per the official notification, Doctors retired from BSP or other units of SAIL, or other PSE/Govt. offices. Any other Doctor fulfilling the eligibility criteria can also apply.

"The Doctors who are registered with MCI or having valid practitioner licence, apart from other essential requirements as defined above are only eligible to be considered for engagement," the notification added.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Interview

The walk-in-interview will be conducted on April 9, 2022 at 10 am. The venue for the interview is Human Resource Development Centre, (Near BSP Main Gate), Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai 490001.

