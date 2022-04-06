हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ECIL Recruitment

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Junior Technician posts, details here

ECIL Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,625 vacancies in ECIL on a contract basis. 

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Junior Technician posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications to hire for Junior Technician posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official ECIL website at ecil.co.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,625 vacancies in ECIL on a contract basis. The last day to apply for the posts is April 11, 2022, till 14.00 hrs. 

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Electronics Mechanic      814 posts

Electrician                        184 posts

Fitter                                 627 posts 

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for the candidates is 30 years as of March 31, 2022. 

“Reservations & Relaxations for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/EWS will be as per Govt. directives,” the official notification added. 

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have passed ITI (2 years) in the "trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter (this includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades)," the ECIL said in its notification.  Moreover, one year Apprenticeship (NAC issued by Ministry of Skill Development) is also compulsory. 

 ECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted trade wise, category wise in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in ITI in the ratio of 1:4. 

For more details, read the official notification HERE

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
