Sainik School Recruitment

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for TGT and other posts, check details here

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Sainik School Chittorgarh on sschittorgarh.com. 


Representational image

New Delhi: Sainik School Chittorgarh, Rajasthan has invited applications for TGT and other vacancies. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Sainik School Chittorgarh on sschittorgarh.com. 

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 20 posts in the organization. 

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

TGT                          2 Posts

General Employees  17 Posts 

PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron   1 Post 

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, salary and other details HERE

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for selection tests (Written Test, Skill Test, and Demonstration). The list of shortlisted candidates will be published on the school’s website www.sschittorgarh.com 

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application fees. The application fee has to be paid online and no other mode will be accepted. 

The official notification read, “This is not a State Govt or Central Govt Department/ Institute. Services will be governed by Sainik Schools Society Rules and Regulations 1997, amended and revised from time to time. Selected candidate will be on PROBATION for a period of one year, which is extendable to two years.” 

It is to be noted that the application has to be sent only by speed post/registered post. Applications through mail/fax will not be accepted. 

