UP police recruitment

Sarkari Naukri 2022: UP Police announces over 930 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can scroll down to check educational qualifications, age limit, pay scale and other important details.

Representational Image

Sarkari Naukri 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced over 930 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. 

A detailed notification has been released on UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) which states that as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies have been notified in the radio cadre.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check educational qualifications, age limit, pay scale and other important details.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualifications

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022. 

Sarkari Naukri 2022: Click to check UP Police Recruitment official advertisement

Candidates are advised to keep visiting UPPRPB's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.

