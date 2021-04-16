India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 10th pass can apply for these posts without exam, check eligibility, salary details

India Post has invited online applications for recruitment to the various posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The application window was supposed to end on Thursday (April 15) but has been extended to 21 April.

Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush. Interested candidates can apply at https://indiapostgdsonline.in/gdsonlinec3p6/reference.aspx . Also , through this link https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.

Under this recruitment process, Calicut, Kannanore, Kasaragod, Manjeri, Ottappalam, Palghat, Thalassery, Tirur, Vadkara, Alleppey, Alve, Chankeri, Ernakulam, Idukki, Irinjalakuda, Kottayam, Mevlikara, Trichur, Thrissur A total of 1421 posts will be filled for Trivandrum North and Trivandrum South.

Important dates for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application - 08 March 2021

Last date for online application - 21 April 2021

Vacancy details for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak)

Total - 1421 Posts

UR - 784 posts

EWS - 167 posts

OBC - 297 posts

PWD-A - 11 posts

PWD-B - 22 posts

PWD-C - 19 posts

PWD-DE - 2 posts

SC - 105 posts

ST - 14 posts

Salary for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Minimum TRCA for 4 hours / level 1 in TRCA slab

BPM - Rs. 12,000 / -

ABPM / Postal Servant - Rs. 10,000 / -

Minimum TRCA for 5 hours / level 2 in TRCA slab

BPM - Rs. 14,500 / -

ABPM / Postal Servant - Rs. 12,000 / -

Eligibility Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have passed 10th class in Mathematics, Local Language and English (studied as compulsory or optional subjects) conducted by any recognized board of school education by the Government of India / State Governments / Union Territories. Also, candidates should have compulsory knowledge of the local language.

Age limit for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 40 years.

Application fee for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

UR / OBC / EWS Male / Trans-Man - Rs. 100 / -

all female / trans-female candidates, all SC / ST and all PwD - no fee

Live TV