SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Bank offering 8500 vacancies; know important dates and direct links to apply

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced openings for SBI apprentice recruitment 2020, offering 8500 apprentices in various zones.

Candidates can apply at SBI website on or before December 10, 2020. The bank said that the tentative date for recruitment examination in the month of January, 2021. Online registration of application has already started from November 20.

State Bank of India said candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project.

AGE LIMIT

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on October 31, 2020 (candidates must have been born not earlier than November 01, 1992 and not later than October 31, 2000). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per

Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

DURATION OF TRAINING

Three years only. The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank.

STIPEND/ BENEFIT

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during 1st year, Rs 16,500 per month during 2nd year and Rs 19,000 per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits