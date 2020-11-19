Now, get your SBI cheque book delivered to any address of your choice –Here’s all you need to do

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown might have made several people to shift their base while this SBI facility will come as a huge respite for those people.

State Bank of India customers can now order their chequebook and get it delivered to any address of their choice.

"Get your cheque book delivered to any address of your choice. All you have to do is use our Internet Banking service and follow few simple steps," SBI has tweeted.

Here is how to get your SBI cheque book delivered to any address of your choice

First, log on to SBI internet banking



Now, click the request and directory option



You will now have to request for the chequebook option



Once you click it, you will find a form



Now fill in your account number and other necessary details



After you fill in your details, you will be required to furnish your name and address details



You can now fill in the address of your choice where you want to get the SBI cheque book delivered to you

Meanwhile, it must be recalled that since 2018, SBI has been offering a host of Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services. The following Doorstep Banking Services are available at select branches (w.e.f. 05.01.2018)

Cash pickup.



Cash delivery.



Cheque pickup



Cheque requisition Slip pickup.



Form 15H pickup.



Delivery of Drafts.



Delivery of Term Deposit Advice



Life Certificate Pickup.



KYC documents pickup.



As per the Bank's website, senior citizens of more than 70 years of age and differently abled or infirm Persons (Having medically certified chronic illness or disability) including those who are visually impaired will be able to avail of the above mentioned services.