SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Final results declared on sbi.co.in, list of selected candidates here

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final results of the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examinations.

Candidates who had cleared the written test and appeared for the interview round can check the results on the official website of the bank on sbi.co.in.

The bank has posted the list of selected candidates on their website on Tuesday (March 16). The list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates as Probationary Officers.

Direct Link to check SBI PO Recruitment Results 2021:

Click here to check the list of selected candidates in SBI PO Recruitment exams 2021.

Steps to Download SBI PO Recruitment Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBi on sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go the Careers section

Step 3: Click on the ‘Final Result’ link under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2020-21/ 12)’.

Step 4: The list of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

Step 5: Check if your Roll Number is present in the list

Alternatively, you can click on the Direct Link mentioned above.

SBI PO preliminary exams were conducted on January 6, 2021, and the mains were held on January 29, 2021.

The results of the mains were declared on February 17. The interviews of the shortlisted candidates were held in March.

The final merit list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written exams and interview.

