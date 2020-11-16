Zee Rozgar Samachar: SBI PO recruitment exam notification out; 2000 posts to be filled

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: In good news for job seekers, India's top public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has released the date of Bank Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2020.

The dates for the exam and other details are released by SBI on its official website — sbi.co.in. As per the SBI PO 2020 notification the preliminary exam would be held on December 31 2020, January 2, 4 and 5, 2021. The application fee for SBI PO 2020 exam will be Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

According to SBI, a total of 2,000 jobs will be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. Candidates will be required to clear Prelims, Main, interview round and pre-exam training as well.

Of the 2000 available posts, 810 vacancies are for General category, 540 for Other Backward Classes, 300 for Scheduled Caste, 200 for Economically Weaker Section, and 150 for Scheduled Tribes category.

SBI PO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Candidates must have a graduation level degree in order to apply for the exam. Those who are in the final year or semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally and if they will get a call for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31.

The provision has been given as results at many institutes were pending due to pandemic.

Age:

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The age is capped at 30 years. The age will be calculated as on April 4, 2020.

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

For the prelims, candidates will be accessed on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The sectional cut-offs have been removed. The online exam will run for one hour for a total of 100 marks.

