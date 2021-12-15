SBI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at sbi.co.in, check all the details here

SBI Recruitment 2021: As part of its recruitment drive, the State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification to recruit over 1,200 Circle Based Officers (CBO).

According to the notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, the bank has already started the registration process on December 9 to fill as many as 1,226 vacant posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies?

Ahmedabad (Gujrati): 354

Bengaluru (Kannada): 278

Bhopal (Hindi): 214

Chennai (Tamil): 276

Jaipur (Hindi): 104

SBI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Minimum 2 years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India."

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State. The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

As on December 1, 2021, a candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Salary?

The basic salary approximately is Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.

SBI Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates can ONLY apply through ONLINE mode as no other mode of application is accepted. Interested candidates need to register themselves online through Bank's website at https://bank.sbi/careers. After registration, candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Last date?

Interested candidates need to apply by December 29, 2021.

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit Bank’s website (https://bank.sbi/careers) for the latest updates.

