हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India announces several vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India announces several vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Candidates wanting to work with the State Bank of India (SBI) now have a great opportunity as the bank has announced several vacancies.

As per the detailed notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, applications have been invited for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)
  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

  • Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can only apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. They are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Date of online test 

The tentative date of the Online Test is March 20, 2022.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 25, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Check detailed notification

Candidates are also advised to visit SBI's websites (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) for the latest updates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBIState Bank of IndiaSBI recruitmentSBI Recruitment 2022Jobssarkari naukriJobs 2022
Next
Story

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4000 CHO posts at upnrhm.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT41M18S

PM Narendra Modi Live: What did Modi say in Saharanpur, UP?