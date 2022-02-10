SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India announces several vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Candidates wanting to work with the State Bank of India (SBI) now have a great opportunity as the bank has announced several vacancies.

As per the detailed notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, applications have been invited for the recruitment of 'specialist cadre officers'.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 (Gen 8, SC 2, ST 1, OBC 3, EWS 1)

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 (Gen 15, SC 5, ST 2, OBC 8, EWS 3)

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Maximum age should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can only apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. They are needed to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Date of online test

The tentative date of the Online Test is March 20, 2022.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 25, 2022.

Candidates are also advised to visit SBI's websites (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) for the latest updates.

