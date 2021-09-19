हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SECL Recruitment 2021

SECL Recruitment 2021: 450 Apprentice vacancies announced, apply on mhrdnats.gov.in

The last date to apply for the posts is October 5, 2021 till midnight.

Representational Image

New Delhi: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has announced vacancies for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts for candidates having a degree in Mining Engineering or Diploma in Mining or Mine Surveying.

A total of 450 vacancies have been notified. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of SECL mhrdnats.gov.in.

SECL Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Graduate Apprentice (Mining) – 140 vacancies

Technician Apprentice (Mining/ Mine Surveying) – 310 vacancis

SECL Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidate must have completed 18 years of age as on October 5, 2021.

SECL Recruitment 2021 – Salary / Stipend:

The selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs. 9000 per month for Graduate Apprentice and Rs. 8000 per month for Technician Apprentice.

