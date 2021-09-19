SECL Recruitment 2021: 450 Apprentice vacancies announced, apply on mhrdnats.gov.in

New Delhi: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has announced vacancies for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts for candidates having a degree in Mining Engineering or Diploma in Mining or Mine Surveying.

A total of 450 vacancies have been notified. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of SECL mhrdnats.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is October 5, 2021 till midnight.

SECL Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Graduate Apprentice (Mining) – 140 vacancies

Technician Apprentice (Mining/ Mine Surveying) – 310 vacancis

SECL Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidate must have completed 18 years of age as on October 5, 2021.

SECL Recruitment 2021 – Salary / Stipend:

The selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs. 9000 per month for Graduate Apprentice and Rs. 8000 per month for Technician Apprentice.

