SJSB Bank recruitment 2021

SJSB Bank recruitment 2021: Apply for AGM, DGM, GM post at sjsbbank.com, check details here

The Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd (SJSB Bank) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website- sjsbbank.com. 

SJSB Bank recruitment 2021: Apply for AGM, DGM, GM post at sjsbbank.com, check details here
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd (SJSB Bank) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Assistant General Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website- sjsbbank.com. 

Vacancy details:
General Manager (GM) – 2 Posts
Deputy General Manager (DGM) – 2 Posts
Assistant General Manager (AGM) – 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:
General Manager (GM): Candidates must have Bachelor's degree. /CA / CS / ICWA or MBA with CAIIB will be preferred. 15 years experience at Middle/Top Management level in a Commercial Bank / Pvt.Bank / Scheduled Co-Operative Bank

Deputy General Manager (DGM): Candidates must have Bachelor's degree. Additional qualifications Like CA/CS/ICWA or MBA with CAIIB will be preferred. 15 years at Middle/Top Management level in a Scheduled Co-Operative Bank / Commercial Bank

Assistant General Manager (AGM): Candidates must have Bachelor's degree(Any faculty) Additional qualifications like JAIIB/CAIIB/ADUCB/LL.B/CA will be preferred. 12 years at the Middle Management level in a Scheduled Co-Operative Bank / Commercial Bank.

Age Limit:
General Manager (GM) – 50 years
Deputy General Manager (DGM) – 50 years
Assistant General Manager (AGM) – 40 years

Candidates can send their resumes mentioning expected salary with the latest photograph and copy of the qualification certificates to the following address The Chief Executive Officer, Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd. Head Office: Shivsmarak Sankul, Goldfinch Peth, Solapur 413007; Or mail their credentials to Email: admin@sjsbbank.com within 10 days from the date of this advertisement. 

ALSO READ: CRPF AC recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Commandant posts at crpf.gov.in, details here

