SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 12th pass candidates, check important details

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for filling up the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised). Those interested can apply online on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. With this recruitment drive, a total of 115 vacancies will be filled.
Vacancy Details:
Head Constable (HC) Ministerial – 115 Posts
Gen-47
EWS-11
OBC- 26
SC-21
ST-10
Last Date of Application:
Within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.
Salary Details:
Pay Level-4 Rs 25,500- Rs 81,110 per month
Eligibility Criteria:
Age limit: 18-25 years
Educational qualifications: Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certification (10+2) examination from recognized board or university or equivalent.
Skill test norms on computer: English typing with a minimum speed of 35 words per minute on a computer or Hindi typing with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute.
Application Fee:
Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 100/-
SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee