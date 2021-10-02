SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk-in interviews for Specialist and GDMO posts to begin from October 21, check details here

New Delhi: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited applications for Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts. Candidates can check the official notification on SSB website at ssbrectt.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 51 posts in SSB. The last day to submit the applications was September 26, 2021. Interviews will begin in the month of October 2021 for those who have applied.

Vacancy details:

Specialist 7 Posts

GDMO 44 Posts

Eligibility criteria:

Specialists: Candidates must have post graduate degree/ diploma in the concerned speciality given the official notice.

GDMO: Candidates should have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. All GDMO/ Specialists so appointed will not continue on the post once he/she reaches 70 years of age.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear for walk-in interviews at scheduled places along with original and photocopies of all relevant documents and their application from October 21, 2021 onwards.

Walk-in interview dates:

Specialist (Gorakhpur) - 21 to 22 October 2021

GDMO - 25 to 26 October 2021

Specialist (Bathnaha) - 21 to 22 October 2021

GDMO - 25 to 26 October 2021

Specialist (Tezpur) - 21 to 22 October 2021

GDMO - 25 to 26 October 2021

