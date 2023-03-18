SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared On ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CGL Final Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 can now download SSC CGL Final result from the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the commission has also published the category-wise cut-off for Module-I (DEST) of CPT, Module II +III of CPT, and DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant.

Here's How To Download SSC CGL Final Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Result’ tab available at the upper right corner of the page

Step 3: Now, click on the PDF link that reads ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI)’

Step 4: Download the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 PDF and check for your name

Step 5: Save the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 list for future reference

The Commission will release the SSC CGL Resul 2021 Score Cards on the official website- ssc.nic.in on March 23, 2023 where selected and non-selected candidates will be able to check the detailed marks. The candidates will be able to check their marks up to 06 April 2023 using their Registered ID and password.