topStoriesenglish2584929
NewsJobs Career
SSC CGL FINAL RESULT 2021

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared On ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 for JSO, AAO, Statistical Investigator Grade II and other posts is out at the official website- ssc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download SSC CGL final result PDF.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared On ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CGL Final Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 can now download SSC CGL Final result from the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the commission has also published the category-wise cut-off for Module-I (DEST) of CPT, Module II +III of CPT, and DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant. 

Here's How To Download SSC CGL Final Result 2021 

Step 1: Visit the website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

Step 2:  Now click on the ‘Result’ tab available at the upper right corner of the page

Step 3:  Now, click on the PDF link that reads ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI)’

SSC CGL 2021 Cut-off Marks 

Step 4:  Download the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 PDF and check for your name

Step 5: Save the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 list for future reference

SSC CGL JSO Final Result 2021 PDF

SSC CGL AAO Final Result 2021 PDF 

SSC CGL JSO Final Result 2021 PDF FOR Other than AAOs, JSO & SI Posts

SSC CGL Statistical Investigator Grade II Final Result 2021 PDF

The Commission will release the SSC CGL Resul 2021 Score Cards on the official website- ssc.nic.in on March 23, 2023 where selected and non-selected candidates will be able to check the detailed marks. The candidates will be able to check their marks up to 06 April  2023 using their Registered ID and password.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle