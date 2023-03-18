SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared On ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks Here
SSC CGL Final Result 2021 for JSO, AAO, Statistical Investigator Grade II and other posts is out at the official website- ssc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download SSC CGL final result PDF.
SSC CGL Final Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CGL Final Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 can now download SSC CGL Final result from the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the commission has also published the category-wise cut-off for Module-I (DEST) of CPT, Module II +III of CPT, and DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant.
Here's How To Download SSC CGL Final Result 2021
Step 1: Visit the website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Now click on the ‘Result’ tab available at the upper right corner of the page
Step 3: Now, click on the PDF link that reads ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI)’
SSC CGL 2021 Cut-off Marks
Step 4: Download the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 PDF and check for your name
Step 5: Save the SSC CGL Final Result 2021 list for future reference
SSC CGL JSO Final Result 2021 PDF
SSC CGL AAO Final Result 2021 PDF
SSC CGL JSO Final Result 2021 PDF FOR Other than AAOs, JSO & SI Posts
SSC CGL Statistical Investigator Grade II Final Result 2021 PDF
The Commission will release the SSC CGL Resul 2021 Score Cards on the official website- ssc.nic.in on March 23, 2023 where selected and non-selected candidates will be able to check the detailed marks. The candidates will be able to check their marks up to 06 April 2023 using their Registered ID and password.
