SSC CHSL And CGL Tier 1 2020: SI in Delhi Police Paper-II rescheduled, check revised dates

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to reschedule the date for the conduct of various examinations such as— Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 ( For leftover candidates), and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020.

Revised dates:

1. Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police – July 26

2. CAPFs -July 26

3. ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II)- July 26

4. Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-1), 2020 (for leftover candidates) – August 4-12

5. CGL Tier-I examination – August 13-24

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC for further notice about the same.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an autonomous organization that comes under the government of India for the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and its Subordinate Offices. Every year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts major recruitment exams all over the country. Also, SSC exams are considered as one of the biggest recruitment drives that are carried out in India.

