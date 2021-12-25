SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, check details here

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (December 24, 2021) released the SSC GD constable answer key 2021 on its official website.

The candidate's Response Sheet and the Tentative Answer Key are now available at https://ssc.nic.in.

"Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 24.12.2021 (06:00 PM) to 31.12.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of ₹ 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 31.12.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the Commission said in a notice.

The candidates need to take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after December 31.



This is noteworthy that the Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was held between November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021, at different centres across the country.

