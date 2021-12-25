हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, check details here

Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key need to be submitted by December 31.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, check details here
Representational Image

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday (December 24, 2021) released the SSC GD constable answer key 2021 on its official website. 

The candidate's Response Sheet and the Tentative Answer Key are now available at https://ssc.nic.in.

"Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 24.12.2021 (06:00 PM) to 31.12.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of ₹ 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 31.12.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the Commission said in a notice.

The candidates need to take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after December 31.
 

ALSO READ | SSC CGL 2021 notification released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link to apply

This is noteworthy that the Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was held between November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021, at different centres across the country.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSCSSC GDSSC GD Constable recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check last date and other important details

Must Watch

PT12M6S

DNA: Analysis of '150 crore cash' recovered in Kanpur IT Raid