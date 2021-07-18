SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Online application for over 25000 vacancies starts on ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: The application for the recruitment of over 25000 security personnel has started online on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 25271 vacancies will be filled for the post of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman in Assam Rifles (AR) as per the recruitment scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The online application started on Saturday (July 17). The last date to submit online application is August 31, 2021 and the deadline for online payment of the application fee is September 2 (until 11:30 pm).

Age Limit: 18-23 years as on August 1, 2021

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 – Selection process:

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Pattern of Computer Based Examination:

The Computer Based examination will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with 25 questions each from 1. General Intelligence and Reasoning, 2. General Knowledge and General Awareness, 3. Elementary Mathematics and 4. English/ Hindi.

The date of the exam has not been announced yet.

