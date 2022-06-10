हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC Recruitment 2022

SSC recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Few days left to apply for 797 vacancies, details here

SSC recruitment 2022: The last day for the submission of the online fee is June 15, 2022. 

SSC recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Few days left to apply for 797 vacancies, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is seeking to hire for various selection posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official SSC website on ssc.nic.in before June 13, 2022. The SSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 797 vacancies. 

SSC recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates have to pay application fees of Rs 100. Those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation will not be required to pay the fees. 

SSC recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

Last date for the submission of online applications: June 13

Last date for submission of online fee payment: June 15

Last date  for generation of offline Challan: June 16

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: June 27-29

Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentative)

SSC recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Mode exam consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. “Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) of the qualified candidates, wherever applicable, will be conducted by the Administration of UT of Ladakh,” the official notification read. 

Direct link to official SSC notification HERE

Candidates must note that only residents of Ladakh and who possess a Resident Certificate as per format at Annexure-VII issued by a Competent Authority in accordance with the Union territory of Ladakh Grant of Resident Certificate (Procedure) Order, 2021 are eligible to apply, SSC said in its notice. 

ALSO READAAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper Junior Executive vacancies announced on aai.aero, check details here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSC Recruitment 2022SSC recruitmentStaff Selection CommissionSSC
Next
Story

Nupur Sharma comment row: Curfew imposed in Jharkhand's Ranchi after mob turns violent

Must Watch

PT6M40S

Nupur Sharma: Protests across the country over controversial statement