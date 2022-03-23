SSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for MTS, Havaldar released at ssc.nic.in, over 3,500 vacancies announced

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday (March 22, 2022) announced the schedule of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 schedule.

According to the notice issued on SSC's official website at https://ssc.nic.in, the online application process has started on March 22 and will continue till April 30, 2022.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the details.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Number of MTS and Havaldar vacancies

Tentative vacancies for the posts are as under:

MTS: Will be intimated later

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 3,603

SSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit for MTS and Havaldar vacancies

As on 01-01-2022, the age limit is 18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

As on 01-01-2022, the age limit is 18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications -- 22-03-2022 to 30-04-2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications -- 30-04-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for making online fee payment -- 02-05-2022 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan -- 03-05-2022 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) -- 04-05-2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges -- 05-05-2022 to 09-05-2022 (23:00)

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) -- July 2022

Dates of Paper-II Examination (Descriptive) -- To be notified later

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Applications are to be submitted in ONLINE mode at the website of the Commission at https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The fee payable is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.

