हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for several vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details

Check the number of vacancies, age limit, pay scale and other important details.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for several vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work with the State Bank of India need to hurry up as the registration process to apply for as many as 15 vacancies is going to end soon.

According to the notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, applications have been invited from Indian citizens for the vacant posts of "specialist cadre officers".

Interested candidates can scroll down to know all the important details.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

  1. Chief Manager (Company Secretary):  02
  2. Manager (SME Products):  06
  3. Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant):  07

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

  • Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Maximum 45 as on July 1, 2021.
  • Manager (SME Products): Maximum 35 as on August 1, 2021.
  • Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Minimum 25 and maximum 35 as on October 1, 2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Chief Manager (Company Secretary): Rs 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890.
Manager (SME Products): Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230.
Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): Rs 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Interested candidates can only apply ONLINE. No other mode of application is accepted. Candidates need to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply is January 13, 2022.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022: Check notification

Candidates are also advised to visit SBI's website (https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers) regularly for the latest updates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBIState Bank of IndiaSBI recruitmentSBI Recruitment 2022Jobssarkari naukriJobs 2022
Next
Story

India Coast Guard Recruitment: Apply for Navik, Yantrik posts, check vacancy, eligibility and more here

Must Watch

Shoot those who want democracy: Hassan Nisar
PT1M47S

Shoot those who want democracy: Hassan Nisar