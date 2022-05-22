हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI recruitment

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers recruitment 2022: Apply for AGM, Manager posts on sbi.co.in, check details here

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official SBI website on sbi.co.in. 

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers recruitment 2022: Apply for AGM, Manager posts on sbi.co.in, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to hire Specialist Cadre Officers for several AGM and Managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official SBI website on sbi.co.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 12, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill around 40 vacancies in SBI. 

Vacancy details (includes 1 post each for PWD LD (OL) candidates)

AGM (IT- Tech Operations)   2 posts

AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer)   2 posts

AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer)  2 posts

AGM (IT Security Expert)         2 posts

Manager (IT Security Expert)     3 posts

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer)  11 posts

Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre)  11 posts

Deputy Manager (Statistician)  7 posts

Application fees

General/ OBC/ EWS candidates will have to pay a total of Rs 750 while SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fees. 

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview. Applicants will receive a call letter for interview via email or will be uploaded on Bank's website. 

Age limit (Maximum age as on April 1, 2022)

AGM (IT- Tech Operations)  45 years

AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer)    45 years

AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer)   45 years

AGM (IT Security Expert)          45 years

Manager (IT Security Expert)     38 years

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 35 years

Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre)  35 years

Deputy Manager (Statistician)  35 years

Place of posting 

Candidates will be posted in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Vadodara. 

For more details, read the official notification HERE

Tags:
SBI recruitmentSBI Recruitment 2022State Bank of India
