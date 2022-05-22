New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to hire Specialist Cadre Officers for several AGM and Managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official SBI website on sbi.co.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 12, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill around 40 vacancies in SBI.
Vacancy details (includes 1 post each for PWD LD (OL) candidates)
AGM (IT- Tech Operations) 2 posts
AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) 2 posts
AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) 2 posts
AGM (IT Security Expert) 2 posts
Manager (IT Security Expert) 3 posts
Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 11 posts
Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) 11 posts
Deputy Manager (Statistician) 7 posts
Application fees
General/ OBC/ EWS candidates will have to pay a total of Rs 750 while SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fees.
Selection Process
Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview. Applicants will receive a call letter for interview via email or will be uploaded on Bank's website.
Age limit (Maximum age as on April 1, 2022)
AGM (IT- Tech Operations) 45 years
AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) 45 years
AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) 45 years
AGM (IT Security Expert) 45 years
Manager (IT Security Expert) 38 years
Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 35 years
Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) 35 years
Deputy Manager (Statistician) 35 years
Place of posting
Candidates will be posted in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Vadodara.
For more details, read the official notification HERE.
