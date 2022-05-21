New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications to hire for Managerial and Hindi Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official NHAI website on nhai.gov.in. The last day to apply online for the vacancies is June 24, 2022 till 6 PM and the deadline for the receipt of the filled printout of the application form is July 11, 2022 till 6 PM. The NHAI recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6 posts.

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Deputy General Manager (Legal) 1 post

Manager (Legal) 4 posts

Hindi Officer 1 post

NHAI Recruitment 2022: Pay Band and Grade Pay

Deputy General Manager (Legal)

PB-3 (Rs.15600- 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.7600/- (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 12 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC].

Manager (Legal)

PB-3 (Rs.15600 – 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.6600/- (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 11 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC].

Hindi Officer

PB-3, (Rs.15600-39100) with Grade Pay Rs.5400 [Prerevised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 10 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC].

NHAI Recruitment 2022: How to submit application

"Duly filled-in print-out of the ONLINE application, forwarded by parent department of the applicant along with the prescribed ‘Verification Certificate’ and photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the last five (05) years, should reach NHAI at this address-- DGM (HR &Admn.)-IA, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075," the official notification read.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

