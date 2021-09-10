हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Notification for over 2,200 Post Graduate Assistant vacancies released at trb.tn.nic.in

The commencement of submission of online applications will begin on September 16.

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Notification for over 2,200 Post Graduate Assistant vacancies released at trb.tn.nic.in
File Photo

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on Thursday (September 9, 2021) released a notification for inviting applications from eligible candidates for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other departments.

The commencement of submission of application for 2,207 vacant posts through ONLINE mode will begin on September 16 and continue up to 5.00 PM on October 17, 2021.

The dates of the Computer Based Examinations are November 13, November 14 and November 15.

Click here to check the official notification for eligibility and other details

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment BoardTamil Nadu
Next
Story

Oil India Limited Recruitment: Applications invited for Junior Engineer and Assistant Technician posts, check details

Must Watch

PT25M37S

When will Jinnah be extruded out from AMU? - watch Deshhit