TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Notification for over 2,200 Post Graduate Assistant vacancies released at trb.tn.nic.in

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on Thursday (September 9, 2021) released a notification for inviting applications from eligible candidates for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade I in School Education and other departments.

The commencement of submission of application for 2,207 vacant posts through ONLINE mode will begin on September 16 and continue up to 5.00 PM on October 17, 2021.

The dates of the Computer Based Examinations are November 13, November 14 and November 15.

Click here to check the official notification for eligibility and other details

