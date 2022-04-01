TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Notification released for 7301 vacancies, check details here

New Delhi: Tamil Naidu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment in many Group 4 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service among others. Interested candidates can apply on the official TNSPC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will also fill vacancies in other departments including Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Housing Board Subordinate Service. The last day to apply for the posts is April 28, 2022.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 7301 vacancies.

Table A

Village Administrative officer 274

Junior Assistant(Security) 88

Bill collector Grade-1 50

Junior Assistant (Non- Security) 3590+3 C/F

Typist 2069+39 C/F

Steno typist Grade 3 885*+ 139 C/F

Store keeper in Tamizhagam Guest house Udhagamandalam 1

Table 2

Junior Assistant in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board 64

Junior Assistant in Tamil Nadu Housing Board 39+4 C/F

Bill Collector in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board 49

Steno-Typist (Grade–III) in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board 7

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Fees

For One Time Registration, the registration fee is Rs 150. "Applicants who have already registered in One Time online Registration system and within the validity period of 5 years are exempted," the notification added.

Examination Fee is Rs 100. "The Examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed," the notification read.

