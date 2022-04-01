हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Notification released for 7301 vacancies, check details here

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official TNSPC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Notification released for 7301 vacancies, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Tamil Naidu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment in many Group 4 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service among others. Interested candidates can apply on the official TNSPC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will also fill vacancies in other departments including Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Housing Board Subordinate Service. The last day to apply for the posts is April 28, 2022. 

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 7301 vacancies. 

Table A

Village Administrative officer    274

Junior Assistant(Security)            88

Bill collector Grade-1                    50

Junior Assistant (Non- Security)     3590+3 C/F

Typist                                                       2069+39 C/F

Steno typist Grade 3                                   885*+ 139 C/F

Store keeper in Tamizhagam Guest house Udhagamandalam  1

Table 2

Junior Assistant  in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board     64 

Junior Assistant in Tamil Nadu Housing Board                                    39+4 C/F

Bill Collector in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board             49

Steno-Typist (Grade–III) in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board    7

For more details, read the official notification HERE

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022: Fees

For One Time Registration, the registration fee is Rs 150. "Applicants who have already registered in One Time online Registration system and within the validity period of 5 years are exempted," the notification added. 

Examination Fee is Rs 100.  "The Examination fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed," the notification read. 

