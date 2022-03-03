हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC recruitment

NTPC recruitment 2022: Apply for executive trainee posts, earn up to Rs 1,40,000, details here

NTPC recruitment 2022: The application process will commence on March 7, 2022 and the last day to apply is March 21, 2022. 

Representational image

New Delhi: NTPC Limited has invited applications for several executive trainee posts. Candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. 

The application process will commence on March 7, 2022 and the last day to apply is March 21, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 60 vacancies in NTPC. 

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA)  20 posts

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin)   10 posts

Executive Trainee-HR                              30 posts

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on 21 March, 2022.

Read the notification HERE

NTPC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at ntpc.co.in. 

2. Click on career link on the homepage. 

3. Select the desired post and fill out the application form. 

4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference. 

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. 

