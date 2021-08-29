TSLPRB Recruitment 2021: Last date extended to apply for 151 Assistant Public Prosecutor vacancies, pay scale up to Rs 1.33 lakh

New Delhi: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the last date to apply for the direct recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors in the Telangana State Prosecution Service.

The Board has announced a total of 151 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website on tslprb.in.

The online application window opened on Wednesday (August 11). The application window was earlier scheduled to close on August 29. However, the Board extended the deadline to September 4, 2021.

TSLPRB Recruitment - Age Limit:

A candidate must not have attained the age of 34 years as on 1st July, 2021 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1987. Certain age relaxation will be given as per government rules.

TSLPRB Recruitment - Pay Scale: Rs 54220 to Rs 133630

TSLPRB Recruitment - Educational Qualification:

The candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB / BL).

TSLPRB Recruitment - Experience:

The candidate must have practiced as an Advocate for not less than three (3) years with active practice in Criminal Courts in the state.

Also Check: OIL Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited announces 535 vacancies for Electrician, Mechanic, other trades, check salary

Live TV