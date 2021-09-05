UGC NET 2021: Last day to register for December, June sessions, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: The registrations for National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET for December 2020 and June 2021 sessions are set to close at 11:50 pm on Sunday (September 5). Hence, the candidates who are interested in taking the exam have only a few hours left to submit online registration form.

Today is the last day for candidates who are interested in making a career in research or academics and other fields related to their subjects to register for the test. The candidates can register online on ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in before the deadline.

Candidates can pay examination fee up to 11:50 pm Monday (September 6). The window for correction of particulars on the application form will open from September 7 to 12.

It must be noted that the examination for UGC NET Exam 2021 for December 2020 and July 2021 was rescheduled from October 6 to October 11, 2021, which now has been revised to October 6 to October 8, 2021, and October 17 to 19, 2021.

The NTA has merged the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles as the previous session could not be held due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The candidates who have registered for UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle but have not been able to complete the application process, can also complete and submit the application form online.

NTA UGC NET 2021 - Important Dates:

Online registration and submission of Application Form - 10 August to 05 September, 2021 (up to 11:50 pm)

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee - 06 September, 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the Particulars in the Application Form - 07 September to 12 September, 2021

Dates of Examination - October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19

Timing of Examination - First Shift: 09.00 am to 12.00 pm, Second Shift: 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm

