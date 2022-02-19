UGC NET Result declared, here's direct link to check scorecard of December 2020, June 2021 exams

UGC-NET December 2020, June 2021 results: The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Saturday (February 19, 2022) released results of the National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exams.

The students can check their results on the official websites of UGC.

Here's direct link to check UGC-NET December 2020, June 2021 results

Here's direct link to check UGC-NET December 2020, June 2021 results

It is noteworthy that the December-2020 UGC-NET exam was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the delay, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects across 837 centres in 239 cities in the country.

Over 12 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET exam, which was conducted in three phases.

While the first phase of UGC-NET was conducted from November 20, 2021, to December 5, 2021, the next was held between December 23 and December 27, 2021. The last phase was held from January 4 to January 5, 2022.

Live TV