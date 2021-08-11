हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UGC NET

UGC NET: NTA merges December 2020, June 2021 exams, check important dates here

The National Testing Agency has opened the online registration window for candidates who wish to take the UGC NET 2021 exams in various subjects. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has opened online registration window for candidates who wish to take the UGC NET 2021 exams in various subjects. The examination will be conducted from October 6 to October 11, 2021.

The NTA has merged the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles as the previous session could not be held due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC NET was delayed. In order to regularize the UGC NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode,” a notification from the NTA read.

“The application process is therefore being reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms,” it added.

The candidates who have registered for UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle but have not been able to complete the application process, can also complete and submit the application form online.

The candidates can register online on ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in before September 5, 2021.

UGC NET 2021 - Important Dates:

Online registration and submission of Application Form - 10 August to 05 September, 2021 (up to 11:50 pm)

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee - 06 September, 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the Particulars in the Application Form - 07 September to 12 September, 2021

Dates of Examination - 06 October to 11 October 2021

Timing of Examination - First Shift: 09.00 am to 12.00 pm, Second Shift: 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm

Also Read: PhD, NET mandatory for recruitment of university teachers from 2021-2022 academic year

