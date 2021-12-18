हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UGC NET

UGC NET Phase II: Time table for December 2020, June 2021 exams released, check schedule here

The exams will be conducted from December 24 to December 27, 2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC NET Phase II: Time table for December 2020, June 2021 exams released, check schedule here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (December 18) released the timetable for UGC NET 2021 Phase II for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle examinations.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam for 5 subjects viz Bengali Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit will be conducted on December 24, 26 and 27, 2021 in CBT mode.  

Check the timetable here:

Click Here For Official Notification

The examination date(s) for remaining 2 NET Subjects (Geography and Sociology) of Phase II and rescheduled 04 NET Subjects (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase I (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare) will be announced shortly on the NTA website, stated the testing agency.

