UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Application process starts, check eligibility, important dates

Lucknow: The application for Recruitment 2021 for Uttar Pradesh has started on Thursday (June 10) 2021. As per the latest updates, a total of 620 vacancies has been notified, while applications for 31 mini Anganwadi posts and 319 assistants have also been invited. Candidates who are interested and eligible are required to apply for these posts before June 30, 2021, in the online mode.

Recruitment process to be completed within 45 days of commencement of application form.

Last date for submission of application: June 30, 2021

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification:

Candidates who are interested in this post must have minimum qualification as class 5 pass out and maximum high school pass for Assistant Posts.

Age:

Moreover, the candidates must be between 21 to 45 years of age for the Anganwadi Assistant post. However, the divorced, widowed and women from below the poverty line will be given preference during selection for the Anganwadi Recruitment 2021.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Selection drive

Candidates must belong to the same gram panchayat or the same ward. Apart from other criteria, the selection for the UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 will be done purely on a merit basis.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancy

The Uttar Pradesh government has notified a total of 620 vacancies out of which 32 vacancies are in Sarsaul Block, 42 vacancies in Bilhaur, 23 in Patara, 27 in Bidhnu, 14 in Kalyanpur and Chaubepur, 9 in Shivrajpur, 2 in Kakwan, 12 in Bhitargaon and 4 in Ghatanpur. Moreover, 179 Anganwadi workers will be recruited in rural areas and 91 in urban areas. 41 posts are vacant in urban first and 50 in second.

