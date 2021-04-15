UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for over 50,000 government jobs ends soon

New Delhi: The deadline to apply for Anganwadi recruitment 2021 in Uttar Pradesh is about to end soon. Interested candidates must apply before the last date which is April 16 (Friday) on the official website on balvikasup.gov.in.

The state government had released over 50,000 vacancies for Anganwadi workers. The posts will be filled across various districts including Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Faizabad, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau and Saharanpur.

The vacancies have been released for three posts - Worker, Mini Worker and Helper. The application for the posts began on March 27.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates must have passed high school, intermediate or graduate examination to be eligible for Worker, Mini Worker posts. For helper posts, candidates only need to have passed class 5 exam.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates applying for UP Anganwadi recruitment 2021 should not be less than 21 years or more than 45 years.

