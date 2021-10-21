हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Health Mission (NHM)

UP NHM Recruitment: Apply for 2,455 staff nurse posts, check official link here

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for these posts online at the official website of NHM UP. One can apply until 11 am on November 10

The National Health Mission (NHM) has sought application for the recruitment of staff nurse on contractual basis across Uttar Pradesh. There are 2,445 posts to fill up. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for these posts online at upnrhm.gov.in - the official website of NHM UP. One can apply until 11am on November 10.

Eligibility criteria

A diploma in general nursing and midwifery or BSc in nursing from any recognised institute approved by nursing council of the state/government of India is needed. At the time of online submission of application, candidates must be registered from UP State Nursing Council.

Selection criteria

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. Admission to computer-based Test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for interview/document verification, if shortlisted

Age limit:

The Date of Birth of the candidate as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary
Examination Certificate or an equivalent Certificate only will be accepted by the NHM, UP for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be entertained.

Upper Age Limit is relaxed by:
3 Years for OBC(Non Creamy Layer)
5 Years for SC/ST

Persons with Disabilities candidate:
By 10 Years for General(UR)
By 13 Years for OBC(Non Creamy Layer)
By 15 Years for SC / ST

For more details on the application procedure, click here

Application procedure:

Click the link here and find out

 As mentioned earlier, November 10 is the last date to apply.

 

Tags:
National Health Mission (NHM)UP State Nursing CouncilNHM UPRecruitment 2021
I-T Department Recruitment: Apply for Income Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts, check incometaxdelhi.org

