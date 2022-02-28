UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for bumper vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates seeking an opportunity to work with the Uttar Pradesh Police department need to hurry up as the last date to apply for bumper vacancies is ending today (February 28).

As per a notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRPB) official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in), applications have been invited from interested candidates to fill as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate needs to be between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

A candidate needs to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Candidates are advised to visit UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) regularly for the latest updates.

