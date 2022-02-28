हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for bumper vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for bumper vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in
Representational Image

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates seeking an opportunity to work with the Uttar Pradesh Police department need to hurry up as the last date to apply for bumper vacancies is ending today (February 28).

As per a notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRPB) official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in), applications have been invited from interested candidates to fill as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate needs to be between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

A candidate needs to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Sarkari Naukri: Check UP Police Recruitment 2022 official notification

Candidates are advised to visit UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) regularly for the latest updates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP police recruitmentUP Police recruitment 2022UP PoliceUttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Food Analyst posts on fssai.gov.in, salary Rs 60,000, details here

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on football matches