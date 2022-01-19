हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, know details here

Interested candidates need to apply by February 28. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, know details here
Representational Image

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a notification for bumper vacancies of Head Operators.

According to the notification released on the official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in, the 2022 UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill as many as 936 posts in the radio cadre.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

A candidate should have a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

A candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The ONLINE application process will commence on January 20 and the interested candidates can apply till February 28, 2022. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Official notifcation

Candidates have been advised to keep checking UP Police's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

