UPPCL Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced for Assistant Accountants, Assistant Review Officers, check last date

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced bumper vacancies for Assistant Accountants and Assistant Review Officers (ARO). The notification has been released on UPPCL's official website at upenergy.in. However, the application process has not yet begun. Check the opening date of the application process, number of vacancies and other details below.

UPPCL Recruitment: Number of vacancies

Assistant Accountant: 240

Assistant Review Officer: 14

UPPCL Recruitment: Age limit

Assistant Accountant: The candidate should be between 21-40 as on July 1, 2021

Assistant Review Officer: The candidate should be between 21-40 as on July 1, 2021

Live TV

UPPCL Recruitment: Selection Process

Assistant Accountant: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT).

Assistant Review Officer: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT).

UPPCL Recruitment: Opening and last date of application process

Assistant Accountant: Online application process will begin on October 8 and candidates can fill the form till October 28, 2021.

Assistant Review Officer: Online application process will begin on October 7 and candidates can fill the form till October 27, 2021.