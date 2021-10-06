UPPCL Recruitment: Over 250 vacancies announced for Assistant Accountant, Assistant Review Officer posts at upenergy.in, see details

UPPCL Recruitment: As part of its recruitment drive, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced over 250 vacancies for Assistant Accountant and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. The detailed notification has been released on UPPCL's official website (upenergy.in).

Scroll down to check the opening date of the application process, the number of vacancies and other details.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Assistant Accountant: 240

Assistant Review Officer: 14

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Assistant Accountant: The candidate should be between 21-40 as on July 1, 2021

Assistant Review Officer: The candidate should be between 21-40 as on July 1, 2021

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection for Assistant Accountants and Assistant Review Officers will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT).

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Opening and last date of application process

Assistant Review Officer: Online application process will begin on October 7 and candidates can fill the form till October 27.

Assistant Accountant: Online application process will begin on October 8 and candidates can fill the form till October 28.