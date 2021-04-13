UPPSC 2020: Who is Sanchita, the Jamia Millia Islamia student who topped exam

New Delhi: The results of the prestigious UPPSC 2020 exams were declared on Monday (April 12) evening. Out of the 476 candidates who qualified the exam, Jamia Millia Islamia University’s student Sanchita bagged the first position.

Hailing from the state of Punjab, Sanchita holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Punjab University. She has also completed postgraduation in Master of Business Administration (MBA).

She was enrolled at Jamia Millia Islamia University’s residential coaching academy (RCA) where she was preparing for various competitive exams.

Four other students studying at the RCA also qualified the UPPSC 202 exams. Jamia’s RCA provides free coaching to Civil Services aspirants belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category and women.

The second position in the UPPSC 2020 exams was bagged by Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow, Mohit Rawat of Palwal, Haryana secured the third position.

The selected candidates will be appointed to various posts such as Deputy Collector, Food Marketing Officer etc.

More than 800 candidates were called for the interviews against 487 vacancies for 24 positions. UPPSC PCS 2020 final results were declared at the official website on uppsc.up.nic.in.

