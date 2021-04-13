हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC

UPPSC PCS 2020 final Result announced, Jamia Milia Islamia student is topper

The result for the UPPSC PCS 2020 finals was announced on Monday evening and women have bagged the top two positions. UPPSC PCS 2020 final results declared at their official website on uppsc.up.nic.in.


File photo



A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Sanchita topped the coveted exam, while Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow, bagged the second position.

Here are the names of other ten toppers.   

Mohit Rawat of Palwal, Haryana bagged the third position, Shishir Kumar Singh from Ballia got the fourth place and Udit Panwar of Vivek Vihar, Meerut, finished fifth.

Sangam City made its mark at the sixth position with Lalit Kumar Mishra of Karchhana taking the sixth place. At seventh place is Pratiksha Singh of Mohan Nnagar, Ghaziabad, while Mahima of Jyotiba Phule Nagar is at eight place.

Sudhanshu Nayak of Gorakhpur bagged the ninth place and Neha Mishra of Barabanki stood 10th in the overall merit list.

