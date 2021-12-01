UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 result out, here’s how to check at uppsc.up.nic.in

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check their results on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As many as 6911733 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of the 3,21,273 candidates who appeared for the PCS exam 2021, 7,688 have been declared qualified, as per the Commission.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021: How to check results

1. Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Download the UP PCS 2021 prelims result file

4. Check your roll number

The candidates who have qualified the PCS prelims exam will now appear for the mains examination, which will commence on January 28, 2022. The mains will be a subjective type paper and the candidates who will clear it will then appear for the interview. The final result will be declared after the interview process is complete. Through UP PCS 2021, the UPPSC will select candidates to fill a total of 694 vacancies.

