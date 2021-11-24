हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC recruitment 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: 972 vacancies announced for various posts, check important dates, other details here

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.  

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: 972 vacancies announced for various posts, check important dates, other details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various posts.

A total of 972 vacancies have been notified for posts including Medical Officer, Farm Manager, Public Analyst, Lecturer and Reader etc.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.  The application process started on November 23.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Farm Manager - 1 vacancy

Government Public Analyst – 6 vacancies

Medical Officer – 962 vacancies

Lecturer llaj Bit Tadbeer – 1 vacancy

Reader Nafasiyat – 1 vacancy

Lecturer Moalijat – 1 vacancy

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

Medical Officer, Farm Manager – 21 to 40 years

Lecturer: 25 to 40 years

Reader: 28 to 45 years

Age relaxations will be applicable as per government rules.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021– Important dates:

Start date to apply online: November 23, 2021

Last date for depositing application fee in bank: December 20, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: December 23, 2021

