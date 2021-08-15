UPPSC Recruitment Exam 2021: Apply for 281 Assistant Engineer and other posts, check salary and other details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Engineers and other posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in to apply.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 281 vacancies for Assistant Engineers in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and other branches. The last date to submit the application form is September 13, 2021. While the last day for receipt of the examination fee online in the bank is September 10, 2021.

Age limit:

Candidates must be of at least 21 years and should not have crossed the age of 40 years as of July 1, 2021 i.e., they must have not been born earlier than July 2, 1981, and not later than July 1, 2000. “For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years i.e. they must have not been born before 02 July, 1966," the official notification read.

Who’s not eligible:

"Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon'ble Governor has granted exemption from this condition,” the official notification read.

Pay Scale:

Rs.15,600-Rs.39,100

GradePay- Rs.5400

For more details, candidates are recommended to visit the official site of UPPSC here.

