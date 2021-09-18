हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Over 1,300 vacancies announced, check details

The commission has issued a notification on September 15 to recruit Principals, Lecturers, Librarians and Workshop and Superintendents.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination - 2021. The commission has issued a notification on September 15 to recruit as many as 1,370 Principals, Lecturers, Librarians and Workshop and Superintendents.

The official notification was released on UPSC's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Name of posts and number of vacancies

Principal -- 13

Lecturer, Engineering and Technical Branches -- 936

Lecturer (Non-Engineering) -- 318

Workshop Superintendent -- 16

Librarian -- 87

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Interested candidates can only apply ONLINE on UPSC's website at http://uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission informed that applications sent by any other mode will not be entertained. 

On the Commission's website, browse through "ALL NOTIFICATIONS/ADVERTISEMENTS". The candidate can then click on the online advertisement and choose from one of the following three options -- 'User instructions', 'View Advertisement' and 'Apply'.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For Unreserved/Economically Weaker Sections/ Other Backward Class -- Rs 225

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe -- Rs 105

For Handicapped -- Rs 25

For Ex-Service Man -- Rs 105

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply 

The online application process is underway and while the last date for receipt of Examination Fee Online in the Bank is October 12, 2021, the last date for Online Submission of Application is October 15, 2021.

Click here to check official UPPSC Recruitment 2021 advertisement
 

Click here for direct link to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021

