UPSC CAPF result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, check how to download

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The CAPF (AC) 2021 written exam was conducted on August 8. The recruitment drive will fill 159 vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to undergo physical standards test/ physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests. Those who have qualified in the exam will find their roll numbers in the merit list.

Around 1103 candidates have cleared the UPSC CAPF exam 2021.

Here’s how to check UPSC CAPF result 2021

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to ‘Whats New’ — ‘Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021’

3. Click on the result link for CAPF (AC) 2021

4. The result will open, check it with your roll number

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The shortlisted candidates have to fill and submit the detailed application form between October 21 to November 3.

“The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them,” the official notification said.

Further, the UPSC added, “The marks-sheets of all candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.”

